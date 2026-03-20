Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at TD Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $43.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.48.

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Braze Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.07. 489,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,477. Braze has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $237,849.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,289 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,542.77. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $70,964.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,983.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Braze by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Braze by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braze by 34.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 58.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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