Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $9.57. Anta Sports Products shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Anta Sports Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

Get Anta Sports Products alerts:

About Anta Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Anta Sports Products is a China-based designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of sportswear, footwear and accessories. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian province, the company operates a multi-brand portfolio and a broad retail and digital distribution network. Anta’s core business includes performance and lifestyle athletic apparel, sports shoes and related sporting goods sold through company-owned stores, authorized dealers and e-commerce platforms.

Product offerings span casual and performance categories for adults and children, covering footwear, apparel and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anta Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anta Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.