Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

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Regency Centers Stock Up 0.1%

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 129,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $10,142,951.70. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 195,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,220.36. This trade represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 177,490 shares of company stock worth $13,839,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

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Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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