Head-To-Head Survey: Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) & Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prelude Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Marker Therapeutics 1 1 2 1 2.60

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.24%. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 775.49%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics $12.14 million 17.56 -$99.50 million ($1.29) -2.63 Marker Therapeutics $6.59 million 3.25 -$10.73 million ($1.23) -1.04

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marker Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marker Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -129.98% -80.85% Marker Therapeutics -304.56% -92.35% -75.73%

Risk and Volatility

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

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Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Marker Therapeutics

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Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens. The company also develops MT-401-OTS for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and MT-601 to treat lymphoma and pancreatic cancer. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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