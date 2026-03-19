Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.5850. Approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

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About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

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Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a global bioscience company headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark. Founded in 1874 by Christian D.A. Hansen to produce cultures for the emerging dairy industry, the company has grown into a leading supplier of natural ingredient solutions. It is publicly traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen and available in the U.S. over-the-counter as CHYHY.

The company’s portfolio is organized across three core business segments: Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

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