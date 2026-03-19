Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Alpha Modus Stock Down 18.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Alpha Modus has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Modus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Modus Company Profile

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Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

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