Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Modus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMOD
Alpha Modus Stock Down 18.7%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Modus
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Modus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Modus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Modus during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Modus Company Profile
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.
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