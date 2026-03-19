Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,310,174.18. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,590,370. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $12,166,400. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,792 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,020,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,303,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,036,000 after acquiring an additional 947,448 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after acquiring an additional 90,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.