Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGC

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

PGC stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $580.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.67 million for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $187,630.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 622.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.