Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

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Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $182,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,736. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 2,285 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $91,194.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,510.13. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,937 shares of company stock worth $293,534 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

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