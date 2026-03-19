Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$245.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$205.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$197.86.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 6.0%

TSE WPM opened at C$176.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$96.18 and a 52-week high of C$226.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$166.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 63.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal. Wheaton currently has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 13 development stage projects. The Company’s production profile is driven by a portfolio of low-cost, long-life assets, including a gold stream on Vale’s Salobo mine, and a silver stream on Newmont’s Penasquito mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.