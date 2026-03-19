Smiths Group (SMGZY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect Smiths Group to post earnings of $0.7750 per share and revenue of $1.9862 billion for the quarter.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

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