Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$24.43

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Centerra Gold Trading Down 5.3%

TSE CG opened at C$23.92 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.72 and a 1-year high of C$28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.47.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 43.18%.The business had revenue of C$531.63 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

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Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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