Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,397 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 9,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Airship AI Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

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Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

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