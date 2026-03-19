Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 17.1% in February

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,397 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 12th total of 9,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Airship AI Stock Down 8.8%
Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
About Airship AI
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.