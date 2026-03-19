Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COGT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

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Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Biosciences news, insider Evan Kearns sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,702.60. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $127,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,503,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,324,415.20. This trade represents a 38.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,737,642 shares of company stock worth $136,600,345. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 482.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 124,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.

The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.

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