MINISO Group (MNSO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3764 per share and revenue of $889.1610 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MINISO Group Stock Down 2.7%

MNSO opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.16.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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