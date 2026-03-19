Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 51,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 123,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

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Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division. The company was formerly known as Laurion Gold Inc and changed its name to Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc in October 2006.

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