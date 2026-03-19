FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.27 and last traded at $72.27. 27,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 9,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $143.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

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