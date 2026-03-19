China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

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China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

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China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CHPXF), commonly known as CPIC, is one of China’s leading insurance conglomerates, headquartered in Shanghai. Established in 1991, the group operates through two primary subsidiaries: China Pacific Property Insurance Company and China Pacific Life Insurance Company. Together, these entities provide a comprehensive suite of insurance products designed to meet the risk management and financial protection needs of individuals, families and businesses across mainland China.

In the property and casualty segment, CPIC offers a broad range of coverage including automobile, homeowners, liability and commercial insurance lines.

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