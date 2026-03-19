Insider Buying: Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases £5,918.64 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Hilde Merete Aasheim bought 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,794 per share, for a total transaction of £5,918.64.

Intertek Group Trading Down 1.1%

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 3,682 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,371.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,620.22. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,632 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,150.

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Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts forecast that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intertek Group

Positive Sentiment: Clustered insider purchases: multiple senior executives (including several directors and the CEO group) bought modest lots around GBX ~3,794 on March 13–16, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Insider Buying and Selling Alert

Clustered insider purchases: multiple senior executives (including several directors and the CEO group) bought modest lots around GBX ~3,794 on March 13–16, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Director-level buy: Jean‑Michel Valette purchased 154 shares (reported separately), reinforcing the pattern of insider accumulation at these price levels. Valette Purchase

Director-level buy: Jean‑Michel Valette purchased 154 shares (reported separately), reinforcing the pattern of insider accumulation at these price levels. Neutral Sentiment: Small individual buys (e.g., Kawal Preet, Jeremy Maiden, Andrew Martin and several others) are supportive but immaterial on their own given the small sizes. Kawal Preet Purchase

Small individual buys (e.g., Kawal Preet, Jeremy Maiden, Andrew Martin and several others) are supportive but immaterial on their own given the small sizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context: recent research notes trimmed price targets (Jefferies, Citi cuts earlier in March) but consensus remains a moderate buy — this is background pressure on sentiment. Analyst Coverage

Analyst context: recent research notes trimmed price targets (Jefferies, Citi cuts earlier in March) but consensus remains a moderate buy — this is background pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.4m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120k) at ~GBX 3,794. These sizeable disposals increase available supply and can weigh on near‑term price action even if sales reflect personal liquidity rather than company outlook. Lacroix Sale Deasy Sale

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,169.50.

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Intertek Group Company Profile

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Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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