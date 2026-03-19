Insider Buying: Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Insider Buys £18,400.90 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Martin acquired 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,794 per share, with a total value of £18,400.90.

Intertek Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 3,682 on Thursday. Intertek Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,632 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,371.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,620.22. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20.

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Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intertek Group

Positive Sentiment: Clustered insider purchases: multiple senior executives (including several directors and the CEO group) bought modest lots around GBX ~3,794 on March 13–16, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Insider Buying and Selling Alert

Clustered insider purchases: multiple senior executives (including several directors and the CEO group) bought modest lots around GBX ~3,794 on March 13–16, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Director-level buy: Jean‑Michel Valette purchased 154 shares (reported separately), reinforcing the pattern of insider accumulation at these price levels. Valette Purchase

Director-level buy: Jean‑Michel Valette purchased 154 shares (reported separately), reinforcing the pattern of insider accumulation at these price levels. Neutral Sentiment: Small individual buys (e.g., Kawal Preet, Jeremy Maiden, Andrew Martin and several others) are supportive but immaterial on their own given the small sizes. Kawal Preet Purchase

Small individual buys (e.g., Kawal Preet, Jeremy Maiden, Andrew Martin and several others) are supportive but immaterial on their own given the small sizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context: recent research notes trimmed price targets (Jefferies, Citi cuts earlier in March) but consensus remains a moderate buy — this is background pressure on sentiment. Analyst Coverage

Analyst context: recent research notes trimmed price targets (Jefferies, Citi cuts earlier in March) but consensus remains a moderate buy — this is background pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.4m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120k) at ~GBX 3,794. These sizeable disposals increase available supply and can weigh on near‑term price action even if sales reflect personal liquidity rather than company outlook. Lacroix Sale Deasy Sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,169.50.

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About Intertek Group

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Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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