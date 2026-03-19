DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.6150 and last traded at $0.6150. Approximately 12,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6168.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

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About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) is a technology-driven interior construction company specializing in modular, sustainable solutions that integrate design, manufacturing and installation. The company’s core offering centers on its proprietary Interior Construction Experience (ICE) software, which enables architects, designers and facility managers to create fully customized workspace interiors through a digital platform. By leveraging data-driven design and off-site fabrication, DIRTT aims to reduce construction timelines, minimize waste and enhance on-site safety.

DIRTT’s product portfolio includes prefabricated walls, demountable partitions, glass assemblies, power and data aisles, and integrated mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems.

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