JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (NATKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8780 per share and revenue of $957.4750 million for the quarter.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $91.26.

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About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

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JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom is Kazakhstan’s state‐owned uranium producer and the world’s largest supplier of natural uranium oxide. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Astana, Kazatomprom oversees the country’s exploration, mining and export of uranium and related services. The company holds mineral rights for a number of significant in‐situ leaching (ISL) uranium deposits and conducts downstream activities through various joint ventures and subsidiaries.

Kazatomprom’s core operations focus on the recovery and processing of uranium ore into U3O8 concentrate.

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