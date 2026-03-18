YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 191,559 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 12th total of 226,229 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 239,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNOY remained flat at $9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 77,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,326. YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

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YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4,694.0%.

About YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (SNOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Snowflake stock (SNOW) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. SNOY was launched on Jun 10, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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