Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $1,413,450.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $1,413,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,386.45. This represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $266,640.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $322,680.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.7%

Roku stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

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Roku Company Profile

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Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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