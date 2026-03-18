HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €75.00 and last traded at €74.50. 19,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.40.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €80.80 and a 200-day moving average of €81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products. The Electronics segment provides automated driving products, such as radar sensors and steering electronics; sensors and actuators; body electronics, including lighting electronics and access systems; and energy management products.

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