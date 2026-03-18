SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.99 and last traded at $45.83. 11,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 38,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 281,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 246,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.