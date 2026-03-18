OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) CRO Ken Hohenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 985,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,279,187.02. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 49,204 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,160,230.32.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.
OneStream Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ OS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 2,213,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,614. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OS shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS
About OneStream
OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.
Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.
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