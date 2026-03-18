OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) CRO Ken Hohenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 985,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,279,187.02. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ken Hohenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 49,204 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,160,230.32.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of OneStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Ken Hohenstein sold 120,000 shares of OneStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $2,835,600.00.

OneStream Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 2,213,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,614. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. OneStream’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,648,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneStream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,202 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 177,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of OneStream by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OS shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair cut OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS

About OneStream

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OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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