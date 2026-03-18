Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells $115,960.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $115,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,484.18. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 735,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco News Summary

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vita Coco by 2,636.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 12,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and raised targets provide offsetting buy-side interest — several firms recently lifted price targets (Wells Fargo to $63, Piper Sandler to $59, Evercore reiterating outperform at $70) and the consensus remains a moderate buy, which can cushion downside and support longer-term upside.

Analyst support and raised targets provide offsetting buy-side interest — several firms recently lifted price targets (Wells Fargo to $63, Piper Sandler to $59, Evercore reiterating outperform at $70) and the consensus remains a moderate buy, which can cushion downside and support longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Product news — Vita Coco introduced a Frosted Lemonade SKU, signaling continued innovation and retail merchandising activity that can help near-term volume and seasonal promotions. Read More.

Product news — Vita Coco introduced a Frosted Lemonade SKU, signaling continued innovation and retail merchandising activity that can help near-term volume and seasonal promotions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed recent quarter: revenue slightly beat expectations but EPS missed (reported $0.09 vs. $0.13 est.). Top-line growth was minimal year-over-year, so the quarter is mixed — supports the story of sustainable revenue but raises near-term margin/earnings questions.

Mixed recent quarter: revenue slightly beat expectations but EPS missed (reported $0.09 vs. $0.13 est.). Top-line growth was minimal year-over-year, so the quarter is mixed — supports the story of sustainable revenue but raises near-term margin/earnings questions. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares (~50.9% reduction) at ~ $58.65; CFO Corey Baker and another insider also sold smaller blocks. Large insider dispositions from senior executives can spook investors because they may signal personal liquidity needs or reduced conviction in near-term upside. SEC filing for the COO sale: Read More..

Significant insider selling — COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares (~50.9% reduction) at ~ $58.65; CFO Corey Baker and another insider also sold smaller blocks. Large insider dispositions from senior executives can spook investors because they may signal personal liquidity needs or reduced conviction in near-term upside. SEC filing for the COO sale: Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Multiple smaller insider sales — CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares (multiple filings) and Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares; these are additional selling signals that likely amplified downward pressure. SEC filing examples: Read More., Read More..

Multiple smaller insider sales — CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares (multiple filings) and Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares; these are additional selling signals that likely amplified downward pressure. SEC filing examples: Read More., Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Near-term price action: coverage note and trading commentary flagged a recent dip versus the market, reflecting short-term selling pressure and the market digesting the combination of mixed results and insider transactions. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCO

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.