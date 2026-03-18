Valneva Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) executives highlighted steady full-year 2025 revenue, tighter cash discipline, and multiple clinical and commercial catalysts during the company’s results and business update call. Management reiterated that upcoming pivotal phase 3 data for its Lyme disease vaccine candidate, partnered with Pfizer, remains the most significant near-term value driver, while the company continues to invest in its proprietary travel vaccine portfolio and selected pipeline programs.

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2025 financial performance and cash position

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach said total revenues exceeded EUR 170 million in 2025, slightly above 2024 levels, including nearly EUR 160 million in product sales. He added that Valneva ended the year with a cash position of nearly EUR 110 million, improved financial flexibility through a successful debt refinancing, and achieved a more than 20% reduction in operating cash burn driven by disciplined cash management.

Commercial portfolio: IXIARO, Dukoral, IXCHIQ and third-party sales

Chief Financial Officer Peter Bühler reported, in line with guidance, down 3.3% year over year (down 1.3% at constant currency). He attributed the decline primarily to a planned reduction in third-party product sales and, to a lesser extent, adverse currency impacts. Bühler said proprietary product sales, excluding currency effects, grew 9% year over year.

Valneva detailed performance across its commercial portfolio:

IXIARO sales were EUR 98.4 million (vs. EUR 94.1 million in 2024), up 4.6% year over year (7.2% at constant currency), driven by the travel segment.

sales were (vs. EUR 94.1 million in 2024), up 4.6% year over year (7.2% at constant currency), driven by the travel segment. Dukoral sales were EUR 31.9 million (vs. EUR 32.3 million), down 1.2% year over year; at constant currency, sales grew 1.8%. Management said growth was affected by a distributor change in Germany.

sales were (vs. EUR 32.3 million), down 1.2% year over year; at constant currency, sales grew 1.8%. Management said growth was affected by a distributor change in Germany. IXCHIQ sales were EUR 8.4 million (vs. EUR 3.7 million), including supply of 40,000 doses to the French island of La Réunion during 2025.

sales were (vs. EUR 3.7 million), including supply of to the French island of La Réunion during 2025. Third-party product sales declined to EUR 19.2 million from EUR 33.2 million, reflecting planned termination of distribution contracts to focus on proprietary products.

On IXIARO, management also addressed the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) supply relationship. Executives said they are expecting a new DoD contract in 2026 but declined to predict timing, citing the nature of government processes. Bühler added that the DoD contribution is included in the company’s 2026 guidance assumptions and noted that shipments can continue under the existing contract framework.

Pipeline updates: Lyme disease, chikungunya, and Shigella

Management emphasized progress in the partnered Lyme disease program VLA15. Lingelbach said the placebo-controlled VALOR phase 3 field efficacy study includes approximately 10,000 individuals, is randomized one-to-one (vaccine vs. placebo), and is conducted across North American and European sites. The primary endpoint is disease prevention after 3 + 1 doses (season two). He said vaccinations were completed in 2025 and data are now being evaluated, reiterating guidance for results in the first half of 2026.

In the Q&A, Lingelbach said Pfizer is the sponsor and “in total control” of the phase 3 trial execution and that Valneva remains fully blinded. He added that the official guidance is Pfizer’s timing in the first half and that Valneva is “hoping” for data around mid-H1, but could not provide anything more specific. He also said the companies have “weekly interaction” under a joint development governance structure.

On expected disclosure, Lingelbach said Pfizer has previously communicated it will release top-line data, which he said would “definitely” include the primary endpoint and safety, while any additional details would be at Pfizer’s discretion.

Asked about serotype coverage, Lingelbach said Valneva has conducted passive and active immunization testing in preclinical models against all serotypes, though he cautioned that human correlates of protection across serotypes remain uncertain. He noted that prior vaccines (LYMErix and ImuLyme) provided efficacy data primarily for serotype 1 and that even for LYMErix there was no formal correlate of protection established. He said Valneva has compared VLA15 versus an LYMErix “biosimilar” in animal models and has observed non-inferiority or superiority after three doses, supporting confidence alongside the clinical immunological profile observed to date.

On ACIP considerations if VLA15 is approved, Lingelbach said predicting timelines and outcomes is difficult in the current U.S. environment, but he expects Pfizer to move quickly post-approval. He said key criteria historically include risk-benefit (including phase 3 safety and efficacy, particularly against serotype 1 in the U.S.) and health economic benefit, adding that Lyme treatment costs are high and could support a favorable assessment for high-risk geographies.

Valneva also discussed continued development and access initiatives for its chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ (VLA1553). Lingelbach said the company initiated a pilot vaccination campaign in Brazil in February with partner Instituto Butantan in selected municipalities, targeting the currently licensed Anvisa age range of 18–59 and aiming for 20%–40% coverage in the target population. He said uptake has been “quite compelling.” Valneva is also investing in post-marketing effectiveness and safety studies in endemic countries and expanding manufacturing and distribution partnerships in low- and middle-income countries. He acknowledged that IXCHIQ “did not have a great start in the travel segment,” but said the company has refined labels and precautions and is now focused on post-marketing effectiveness and global market access.

In response to questions on Brazil’s local manufacturing pathway, Lingelbach said regulatory processes had slowed approval of VLA1553 by Anvisa, but that after updates to warnings, precautions, contraindications, and age ranges, the company expects approval “quite soon.” He also said that after the termination of the Serum Institute of India arrangement, Valneva intends to take control over commercialization and manufacturing in Asia outside India, is evaluating partners and strategy, and hopes to provide an update in the latter part of 2026.

On Shigella, Lingelbach outlined progress for S4V2, a tetravalent candidate in-licensed from LimmaTech. He said two phase 2 studies are ongoing—one in infants and another combining immunogenicity with a controlled human infection model (challenge study)—with data expected around mid-2026. He said the challenge model could provide “pilot efficacy” and insight into immunogenicity thresholds that may help inform pediatric development decisions, and that the company will decide on the forward pathway based on results.

Expenses, one-time items, and 2026 guidance

On the income statement, Valneva reported “other revenues” of EUR 16.8 million, up from EUR 6.3 million, driven by EUR 10 million of revenue recognition tied to its Pfizer license agreement. Bühler said the amount had previously been included as a refund liability and represents what Valneva no longer expects to owe Pfizer through future payments.

Costs increased in several areas. Bühler said cost of goods and services rose by EUR 8.6 million, including an EUR 8.5 million inventory write-off mainly related to Zika following termination of the Serum Institute of India contract, which he described as an accounting write-down with product potentially usable for future endemic-market supply. Cost of goods also included approximately EUR 10.8 million of idle costs. He said IXIARO cost of goods remained stable year over year, while Dukoral’s gross margin deteriorated due to failed manufacturing batches in the fourth quarter.

R&D expense increased to EUR 85.3 million from EUR 74.1 million, driven by higher spending on the phase 2 Shigella program and increased investment in IXCHIQ post-marketing obligations. Marketing and distribution expense decreased to EUR 37.4 million from EUR 62.4 million due to reduced IXCHIQ spending compared with the prior launch year. G&A fell to EUR 37.3 million from EUR 42.8 million.

Valneva posted an operating loss of EUR 82.1 million compared with operating profit of EUR 13.3 million in 2024, when results benefited from the sale of a priority review voucher related to IXCHIQ’s U.S. approval, which generated EUR 90.8 million of proceeds net of expenses. The company reported a loss for the period of EUR 115.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of EUR -51.4 million. Finance expense reflected costs tied to refinancing debt with a new five-year product loan.

For 2026, Valneva guided for total product sales of EUR 145 million to EUR 160 million and total revenues of EUR 155 million to EUR 170 million, with the expected decline versus 2025 driven by further planned reduction in third-party product sales, partly offset by continued growth in proprietary products. Management reiterated a focus on reducing operating cash burn and said that, subject to successful approval and commercialization of the Lyme vaccine, Valneva expects to become financially self-sustainable and potentially profitable.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. Headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France, the company applies inactivated whole-cell and recombinant technology platforms to address public health needs. Valneva’s research and development efforts span a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, with an emphasis on travel-related and emerging infectious diseases.

Among its marketed products, Valneva offers IXIARO®/JESPECT® for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® for the prevention of cholera and diarrhea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli.

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