Eric Richard Remer Sells 2,896 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $29,075.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,533,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,438,518.68. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $168,094.24.

On Thursday, March 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,874 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $22,731.62.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $75,661.95.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,047 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $131,127.89.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $111,925.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $85,742.82.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 192,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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