Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $2,238,300.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $2,238,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,891.47. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacqueline Friesner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Monday, February 23rd, Jacqueline Friesner sold 4,617 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $311,693.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacqueline Friesner sold 816 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $55,031.04.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 10,792,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Key Restaurant Brands International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and kept an outperform view, giving analysts a fresh bullish catalyst for QSR. Oppenheimer Raises PT

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $85 and kept an outperform view, giving analysts a fresh bullish catalyst for QSR. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.65 (annualized $2.60), boosting yield to ~3.5% and supporting income investors. Dividend Increase

Company announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.65 (annualized $2.60), boosting yield to ~3.5% and supporting income investors. Positive Sentiment: Several firms have recently nudged targets higher (Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, RBC among them) and the Street consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target near $79, providing broader analyst support. Analyst Coverage

Several firms have recently nudged targets higher (Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, RBC among them) and the Street consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average target near $79, providing broader analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity — ~273,975 calls traded (a >22,000% jump versus typical volume) — indicates heavy bullish/speculative positioning that could amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call‑option activity — ~273,975 calls traded (a >22,000% jump versus typical volume) — indicates heavy bullish/speculative positioning that could amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Intraday volume is materially above average (~10.8M vs. ~3.4M), so price moves today reflect heightened interest and faster information digestion by the market.

Intraday volume is materially above average (~10.8M vs. ~3.4M), so price moves today reflect heightened interest and faster information digestion by the market. Negative Sentiment: Substantial insider selling: CEO Joshua Kobza sold 200,000 shares (~$15.0M) and CFO Sami Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares, plus other insider disposals (Jill Granat, Jacqueline Friesner, Thiago Santelmo). Large director/exec sales can weigh on sentiment and likely contributed to the share decline. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.