Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 and last traded at GBX 290.50. Approximately 86,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 68,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.

Mpac Group Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £86.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mpac Group news, insider Simon Kesterton purchased 2,700 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £10,098. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.

Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities.

Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

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