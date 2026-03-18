YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

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YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

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Yaskawa Electric Corporation, trading over-the-counter under the symbol YASKF, is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in mechatronic products and advanced automation solutions. Headquartered in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, the company designs and produces a wide range of motion control equipment and power electronics for industrial and commercial applications.

The company’s core offerings include industrial robots, servo motors and drives, motion controllers, inverters, and welding equipment.

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