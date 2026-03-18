Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.9050 and last traded at $124.86. Approximately 57,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 61,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commonwealth Bank of Australia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

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Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 2.5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is one of Australia’s largest banking and financial services organizations, offering a broad range of products for individual, business and institutional customers. Established by the federal government in 1911, the group has grown into a diversified financial services company that provides everyday banking, lending, payments, wealth management and insurance solutions. The company’s securities are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and it also has American Depositary Receipts trading OTC under the symbol CMWAY.

Core activities include retail and business banking—deposit accounts, transaction services, mortgages, credit cards and personal and commercial lending—alongside institutional banking services such as corporate finance, markets and transaction banking.

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