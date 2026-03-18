TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 4,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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TMX Group Stock Performance

About TMX Group

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates Canada’s premier financial infrastructure that supports capital markets for listing, trading, clearing, settlement and information services. As a holding company, TMX Group’s principal businesses include the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Montréal Exchange (MX), and Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS). These platforms facilitate equity and derivatives trading, debt issuance, exchange-traded funds and a broad spectrum of structured products.

Through its marketplace operations, TMX Group offers issuers access to public capital, while providing investors with deep liquidity and a diverse range of listed instruments.

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