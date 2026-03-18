Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Xrp Etf Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:XRPI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 476,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,227. Xrp Etf has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

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Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

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