Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher Swenson Sells 18,366 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 18,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $16,529.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,004,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,938.40. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Down 6.5%

NRDY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 783,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Nerdy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

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Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 95.27% and a negative net margin of 22.30%.The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

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Nerdy Company Profile

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Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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