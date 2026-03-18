Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 6,072 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $48,879.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,928 shares in the company, valued at $635,370.40. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ReposiTrak Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE TRAK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 126,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.49. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 14.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRAK
About ReposiTrak
ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.
At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.
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