Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 6,072 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $48,879.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,928 shares in the company, valued at $635,370.40. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TRAK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 126,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.49. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

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ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReposiTrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

TRAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About ReposiTrak

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ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

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