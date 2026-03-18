Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.6999 and last traded at $0.6930. Approximately 18,800,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 65,660,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6701.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVLT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $539.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $9,393,838.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,770,119.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,742,767 shares of company stock worth $31,483,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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