CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $85.86. Approximately 25,670,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,897,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.
Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave landed a deal with Perplexity to supply AI/cloud capacity, which improves revenue visibility and highlights demand from large LLM/AI app providers. CoreWeave just landed a deal with Perplexity. Why this neocloud stock could be the comeback play of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave is partnering with Cerebras and BCE on a 300‑MW AI data center in Saskatchewan using Nvidia GPUs and specialized cooling — a move into hyperscale AI infrastructure that can win large, long‑duration contracts. CoreWeave’s Saskatchewan Build Puts Hyperscale AI Risks And Rewards In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Deepening ties with NVIDIA — deployments of HGX B300, planned Rubin NVL72 systems and collaboration on Dynamo 1.0 for agentic inference — increase CoreWeave’s technology moat and its ability to run advanced, high‑margin AI workloads. CoreWeave Deepens NVIDIA Ties As Agentic AI Workloads Take Shape
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed CoreWeave’s price target but kept an Outperform rating, reflecting confidence in long‑term growth while reducing near‑term valuation expectations. Why Evercore ISI Trimmed CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Target But Kept an Outperform Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus 12‑month price target sits near $122.35 (moderate buy consensus), indicating upside from current levels but varied analyst views. CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Receives $122.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a 15% one‑month share decline amid concerns over surging debt, aggressive AI spending and weak earnings quality despite strong revenue growth — factors that pressure valuation and risk appetite. CRWV Stock Falls 15% in a Month: Should You Stay Invested or Exit Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity has been flagged by media; while not necessarily predictive, it can weigh on sentiment if perceived as management liquidity taking. Insider Selling: CRWV, DELL & FANG See +$100M in 2026 Sales
- Negative Sentiment: CoreWeave reported a Q4 EPS miss (but +110% revenue growth) and is guiding for very large capital expenditures to support backlog — heavy capex and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio increase execution and financing risk. Why I’m Still Not Buying CoreWeave Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWV. Mizuho reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.
CoreWeave Stock Up 0.9%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $22,320,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,467,113 shares of company stock valued at $379,199,396 in the last three months.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $28,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
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