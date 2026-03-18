CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $85.86. Approximately 25,670,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,897,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWV. Mizuho reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $22,320,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,467,113 shares of company stock valued at $379,199,396 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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