KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.28 on April 24th

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 167.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

KE has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KE to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

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KE Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,654. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. KE has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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