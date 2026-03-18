James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 790

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 to GBX 790 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.22% from the stock’s previous close.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

Shares of LON FSJ traded down GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 544. The company had a trading volume of 70,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,689. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 285 and a 12 month high of GBX 554. The stock has a market cap of £274.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 450.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.85.

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James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 20.20 EPS for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Fisher and Sons will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world.

For more information visit www.james-fisher.com

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