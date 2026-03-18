Diploma’s (DPLM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPLM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,634.29.

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Diploma Price Performance

Insider Activity at Diploma

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 895 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,925. 2,896,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,148. The stock has a market cap of £7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,444.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,417.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 3,532 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,019.52.

In related news, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,615 per share, with a total value of £28,075. Also, insider Wilson Ng purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,369 per share, with a total value of £22,012.90. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,830. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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