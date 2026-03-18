Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 165 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

LIO has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 220 to GBX 240 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.

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Liontrust Asset Management Trading Down 0.4%

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

LON:LIO traded down GBX 1 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258. 279,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,265. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.15. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 221.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 419.50.

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £1,865.34. Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £1,865.34. Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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