Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 0.5%

AMS stock traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 197.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £428.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.50.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 11.98 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.