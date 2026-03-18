Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2026

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Up 0.5%

AMS stock traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 197.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of £428.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.50.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 11.98 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Medical Solutions Group will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

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