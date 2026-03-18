Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 103 to GBX 110 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price target on shares of IP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.

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IP Group Trading Down 2.8%

IPO traded down GBX 1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53. 5,904,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.49. IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 34.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 66.16. The company has a market cap of £468.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.24 earnings per share for the quarter. IP Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 117.22%. Equities analysts forecast that IP Group will post 19.6245031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IP Group

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IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.

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