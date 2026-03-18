IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $44.94. 40,066,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 40,653,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Entered agreement to acquire >50,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs and H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating with an $80 price target — a clear operational catalyst that should expand IREN’s cloud/mining capacity and potential revenue streams. IREN Ltd (IREN) Strengthening Cloud Platform with Nvidia’s GPUs

Entered agreement to acquire >50,000 Nvidia B300 GPUs and H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating with an $80 price target — a clear operational catalyst that should expand IREN’s cloud/mining capacity and potential revenue streams. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting IREN’s rapid prior run (from ~$5 to ~$70) and that “Wall Street is quietly buying” highlights institutional interest but also underscores how stretched and volatile the stock has been — a mixed signal for near-term price action. Crashed from Its Peak — Wall Street Is Quietly Buying This Growth Stock

Coverage noting IREN’s rapid prior run (from ~$5 to ~$70) and that “Wall Street is quietly buying” highlights institutional interest but also underscores how stretched and volatile the stock has been — a mixed signal for near-term price action. Neutral Sentiment: Media analysis explains why the stock is falling “despite good news,” pointing to profit-taking, technical selling and short-term investor rotations that can overwhelm single positive announcements. IREN stock analysis – why it’s falling despite good news

Media analysis explains why the stock is falling “despite good news,” pointing to profit-taking, technical selling and short-term investor rotations that can overwhelm single positive announcements. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain a headwind: IREN missed EPS and revenue estimates (Feb. 5 quarter: EPS -$0.44 vs. -$0.07 est.; revenue down ~23% y/y). Those fundamentals — plus the firm’s high beta and prior volatility — leave the stock vulnerable to short-term selling even when operational headlines are positive. IREN Price & Earnings Snapshot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

IREN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IREN by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in IREN by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in IREN in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IREN

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IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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