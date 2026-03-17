CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $439.01 and last traded at $433.20. 2,908,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,950,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.84.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,868.58. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in CrowdStrike by 394.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

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