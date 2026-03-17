iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:INRO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.
iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile
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