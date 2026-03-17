iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:INRO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

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The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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