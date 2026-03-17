RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $200.71 and last traded at $203.3160. Approximately 3,985,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,563,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.06.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in RTX by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.